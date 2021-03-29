27,625 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSGS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $177.45 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $251.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

