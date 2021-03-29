2,778,938 Shares in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Acquired by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,778,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,247,000. Pluralsight accounts for 10.7% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 1.91% of Pluralsight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PS. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $4,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,319 shares of company stock worth $5,204,164 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

