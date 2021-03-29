30,000 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pulmonx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,557,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,624,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,605,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,813,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $47.96 on Monday. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.14.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

