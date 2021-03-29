30,400 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by First Growth Capital Management LLC

First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises 7.2% of First Growth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,591. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.39.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.56.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

