$32.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce sales of $32.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.95 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $31.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.92 billion to $136.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $135.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.56 billion to $140.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.