$368.42 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report $368.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.69 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $416.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,588 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

