3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 331.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $48,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $194.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $194.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

