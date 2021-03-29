44,012 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Acquired by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Travere Therapeutics comprises 1.5% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,049,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $18,767,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$23.75 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,338. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $875,013. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

