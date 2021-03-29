44,709,032 Shares in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Purchased by Warburg Pincus LLC

Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,709,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,054,000. Yatsen comprises approximately 13.0% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Warburg Pincus LLC owned approximately 10.51% of Yatsen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $75,007,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,038,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,074,000.

Yatsen stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.44. 19,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

YSG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

