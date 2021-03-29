456,250 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 456,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

CFIVU stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

