46,013 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 79,918 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCN opened at $139.63 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

