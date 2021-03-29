475,000 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Purchased by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,166,000. Jumia Technologies makes up approximately 4.6% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Jumia Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 332,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,157. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 4.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

