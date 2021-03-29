481,684 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 481,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,210,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

WBA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.32. 162,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

