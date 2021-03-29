4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $589,308.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00059122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00217825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.62 or 0.00956838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00078723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029534 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

