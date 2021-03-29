500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Gap Up to $19.44

Shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $20.55. 500.com shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 3,565 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of 500.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

