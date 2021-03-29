50,252 Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Natus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 376,129 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 78,782 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NTUS traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. 2,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $839.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

NTUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.