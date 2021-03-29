50,277 Shares in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

EMLC stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

