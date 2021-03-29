5,719 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,719 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 159.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 6,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cannonball Research increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $439.95 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.26 and its 200-day moving average is $381.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -243.06 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

