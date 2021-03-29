59,841 Shares in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Codiak BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.40. Equities analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,981. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Codiak BioSciences Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

