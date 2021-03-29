6,125,286 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,125,286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

LUMN stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

