666,199 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Tiger Eye Capital LLC

Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 666,199 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,334,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 3.5% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.96 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

