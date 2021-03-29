$71.50 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to post sales of $71.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.70 million and the highest is $75.30 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $67.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $352.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $353.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $412.95 million, with estimates ranging from $401.30 million to $424.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPRT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,635 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 842,023 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPRT opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

