71,854 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,837 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,199 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,969,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $11,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,263,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,544 shares of company stock worth $23,639,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.