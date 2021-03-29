74,000 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Bought by First Growth Capital Management LLC

First Growth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000. Anaplan accounts for 3.7% of First Growth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Growth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of PLAN traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,981. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,748,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $739,341.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,318 shares of company stock worth $16,734,339. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.