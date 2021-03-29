755,389 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 755,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,812,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.06% of Starbucks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,252. The stock has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

