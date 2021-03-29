$780,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report sales of $780,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the lowest is $250,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $2.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $5.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.25 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $7.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,300. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.24.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

