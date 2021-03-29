$81.58 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post sales of $81.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $87.70 million. Livent posted sales of $68.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $349.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $364.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $402.13 million, with estimates ranging from $365.20 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,330. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.56, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Livent has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $23.99.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

