81,708 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $169,078,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2,721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.94. 295,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,779,186. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

