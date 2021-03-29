$833.97 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to post sales of $833.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $821.00 million and the highest is $844.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $851.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

NYSE OMF opened at $54.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. OneMain has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $59.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $3.95 dividend. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.80%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

