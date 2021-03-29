8,677 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 58.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $223.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.88. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.