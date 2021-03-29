88mph (MPH) Price Reaches $167.21 on Top Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One 88mph token can now be purchased for $167.21 or 0.00287254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $58.55 million and $5.02 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00059398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00219732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $562.00 or 0.00965485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029701 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 381,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,162 tokens. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

