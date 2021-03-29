8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.48 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001910 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

