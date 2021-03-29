9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMTR. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

