908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading 4.6% Higher

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $45.04. Approximately 5,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 269,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

MASS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,632,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $22,389,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $18,509,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $17,086,000.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.