AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.10.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.