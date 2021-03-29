AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 5,615 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $240,209.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAR alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $338,500.82.

AAR stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 309,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AAR by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.