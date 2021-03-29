AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $338,500.82 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $338,500.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,155.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAR alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $240,209.70.

AIR traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.56. 309,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,570. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AAR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AAR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after acquiring an additional 76,863 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AAR by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after buying an additional 119,723 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.