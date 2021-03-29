AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $48.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. AAR’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 29,054.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,493 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,164,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,994,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 11,341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 698,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after purchasing an additional 692,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

