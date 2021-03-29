AAX Token (AAB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $21,095.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00022603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.28 or 0.00627087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024836 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

