AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.39. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,859. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

