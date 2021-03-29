ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Down to $31.59

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.59, but opened at $30.28. ABB shares last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 33,496 shares.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. ABB’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.8743 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ABB by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 475,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ABB by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in ABB by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

