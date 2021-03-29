Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $61,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after acquiring an additional 572,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,346,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,461,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.91. 113,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,875. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

