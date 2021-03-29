Abulaba One Day Trading Volume Reaches $79.00 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 58% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Abulaba has a total market cap of $5,200.97 and approximately $79.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abulaba has traded 914.9% higher against the US dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.72 or 0.00624038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

