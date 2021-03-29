Abyss Hits 24 Hour Volume of $841,400.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $841,400.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss token can now be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00048633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.91 or 0.00621649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

