AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading 6.6% Higher

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.13. 12,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,026,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $558.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.82.
AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.