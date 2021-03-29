AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading 6.6% Higher

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.13. 12,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,026,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $558.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AC Immune by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in AC Immune by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

