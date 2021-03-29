Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,784 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.36% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $28,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $19.59 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $178,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

