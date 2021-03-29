accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Buys £75,400 in Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) insider Bill Russell purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £75,400 ($98,510.58).
LON:ACSO traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 590.50 ($7.71). 114,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,432. The stock has a market capitalization of £243.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 516.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. accesso Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.97).
About accesso Technology Group
