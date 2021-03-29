accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Buys £75,400 in Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) insider Bill Russell purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

LON:ACSO traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 590.50 ($7.71). 114,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,432. The stock has a market capitalization of £243.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 516.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. accesso Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.97).

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

