Actinium (ACM) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $828,881.94 and approximately $37,766.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,744,650 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.