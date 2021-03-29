Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.2% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $54,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

ATVI traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.76. 424,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

