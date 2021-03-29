AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent Sells 11,170 Shares

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 11,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total transaction of C$186,315.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,043,300.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Roger Dent sold 17,500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$283,850.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Roger Dent sold 500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total transaction of C$9,700.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Roger Dent sold 21,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.46, for a total transaction of C$408,609.60.

TSE AT traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.06. The company had a trading volume of 130,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.13. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$857.96 million and a P/E ratio of 217.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.23.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

